Should Red Sox Take Chance On Free Agent Former All-Star Infielder?

The Boston Red Sox have plenty of work to do to fill out the roster and a former thorn in the team's side potentially could be a solid addition to the squad.

Longtime Tampa Bay Ray and former San Francisco Giant Evan Longoria currently is a free agent but could provide depth and a veteran presence for a team that may need it.

The three-time All-Star isn't what he once was, but he still is a serviceable veteran that would be a very inexpensive option to help fill out the Boston roster. Longoria slashed .244/.315/.451 across 89 games in 2022 while crushing 14 home runs and driving in 42 runs for the Giants.

If the Red Sox were to consider bringing in Longoria, it certainly wouldn't be for a starting role. Rafael Devers -- even if not signed to an extension -- will be manning third base for Boston in 2023 and Eric Hosmer and Triston Casas likely will be on first base. Longoria's role with the team would be off the bench and an option to fill in at either corner infield spots, or at designated hitter.

The 37-year-old has plenty of experience and at one point was one of the best players in baseball. While he could help the Red Sox on the field, he more so could provide guidance and a veteran presence to a young Boston squad. Spotrac currently projects Longoria to command a deal with an annual value under $6 million per year and therefore the Red Sox could sign the three-time Gold Glove winner and have plenty of money leftover for more high-profile signings.

Longoria wouldn't necessarily move the needle much for a Boston squad that finished 78-84 in 2022, but he would provide intangibles that championship-level teams need. While the Red Sox may not be title contenders at the moment, a big offseason could push them in that direction and signing Longoria to a cheap deal would help the team out in the long run.

