Red Sox Prospect Makes History With 'Immaculate' Pitching Performance

The Boston Red Sox farm system appears to make organizational history on a regular basis at this point.

The organization's No. 12 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Chris Murphy, decided to make the fourth inning of his most recent start a memorable one.

As noted in the video above, Murphy tossed an immaculate inning against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Friday night. He finished his six-inning outing with four runs allowed (two earned) along with six hits, a pair of walks and eight strikeouts.

The southpaw dominated earlier in the year with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs (2.58 ERA, 91-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 76 2/3 innings) but has struggled since his promotion to Triple-A Worcester. He's logged a 5.62 ERA in 57 2/3 innings for the WooSox with a much less impressive 45-to-35 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Still, his eight strikeout night could be a positive sign for the 24-year-old southpaw.

The achievement comes just one day prior to middle infield prospect David Hamilton breaking the Sea Dogs' single-season stolen base record with 65.

The budding Red Sox farm system has had a lot to celebrate as of late.

Follow along with the newest edition of the Sports Illustrated umbrella on Facebook and Twitter.