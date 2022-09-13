Skip to main content
Red Sox Prospect Makes History With 'Immaculate' Pitching Performance

Red Sox Prospect Makes History With 'Immaculate' Pitching Performance

Chris Murphy needed just nine pitches of his last start to achieve something nobody has ever done in a Worcester Red Sox uniform.

The Boston Red Sox farm system appears to make organizational history on a regular basis at this point. 

The organization's No. 12 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Chris Murphy, decided to make the fourth inning of his most recent start a memorable one.

As noted in the video above, Murphy tossed an immaculate inning against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Friday night. He finished his six-inning outing with four runs allowed (two earned) along with six hits, a pair of walks and eight strikeouts.

The southpaw dominated earlier in the year with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs (2.58 ERA, 91-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 76 2/3 innings) but has struggled since his promotion to Triple-A Worcester. He's logged a 5.62 ERA in 57 2/3 innings for the WooSox with a much less impressive 45-to-35 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Still, his eight strikeout night could be a positive sign for the 24-year-old southpaw. 

The achievement comes just one day prior to middle infield prospect David Hamilton breaking the Sea Dogs' single-season stolen base record with 65.

The budding Red Sox farm system has had a lot to celebrate as of late.

Follow along with the newest edition of the Sports Illustrated umbrella on Facebook and Twitter

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Murphy
Boston Red Sox Prospects

Red Sox Prospect Makes History With 'Immaculate' Pitching Performance

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi Takes Next Step In Rehab Process At Fenway Park

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez
Boston Red Sox News

MLB.com Names Red Sox Player With Most To Prove By Season's End

By Scott Neville
Fenway Park
Boston Red Sox Prospects

Unknown Pitching Prospect With 98 MPH Fastball Rising Up Red Sox's System

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox News

Introducing Sports Illustrated's Boston Red Sox Site: Inside The Red Sox

By Scott Neville