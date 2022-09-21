Red Sox Slugger Niko Kavadas Blasts Two-Run Shot In Sea Dogs Playoff Game

The Boston Red Sox have a promising slugger that appears to be developing as a power hitter with a feel for the moment.

Niko Kavadas, the organization's No. 21 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, blasted a two-run homer to jumpstart the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs playoff run on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field against the Somerset Patriots.

Kavadas got the party started with a 418-foot bomb, his 27th of a very successful season. He finished the regular season with a .280 average, 52 extra-base hits, 86 RBIs and a .990 OPS in 120 games between three levels: Single-A Salem, High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.

After a 3-0 start, the Sea Dogs eventually would fall 9-4 in Game 1 of the best of three series.

Regardless of the length of the Sea Dogs' run, Kavadas has plenty of games left on the schedule. He'll be one of eight prospects participating in the Arizona Fall League this offseason.