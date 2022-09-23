Two Red Sox Prospects Earn Promotions To WooSox After Offensive Outbursts

A pair of Boston Red Sox prospects earned promotions to the Triple-A level to end their respective seasons on the right note.

Third baseman Hudson Potts and outfielder Izzy Wilson will join the Worcester Red Sox for the final six games of the season. The WooSox already are eliminated from postseason contention but still decided to bolster their roster for the final stretch.

Potts is coming off of a quick two-game playoff series for the Portland Sea Dogs where he launched a solo shot in the first game and a two-run bomb in the second.

He closed out the Sea Dogs' regular season hitting .234 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 44 RBIs and a .751 OPS in 75 games. Potts, the No. 24 pick in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft by the San Diego Padres, is not a ranked prospect or close to it, but still has time to put it all together at only 23 years old.

Wilson is another unranked prospect whose numbers do not pop off the page. The 24-year-old hit .215 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 44 RBIs and a .719 OPS in 95 games for Portland. That said, he finished strong, hitting .360 with eight extra-base hits in September (13 games).

Neither player is going to enter Worcester with much of any expectations but are coming off of encouraging hot streaks.

