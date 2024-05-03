Red Sox Not Ruling Out Surgery For Important Piece In More Tough News
The Boston Red Sox somehow have found ways to win games despite a laundry list of important injuries.
Boston can't seem to catch a break injury-wise and continues to rack up more and more high-impact injuries seemingly every series. The latest player to go down with a tough injury for Boston is designated hitter Masataka Yoshida.
Yoshida jammed his hand after returning to the lineup after a surprising absence and the club reportedly isn't ruling out surgery, according to the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams.
"The Sox placed Masataka Yoshida on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb strain Wednesday (retroactive to April 29)," McWilliams said. "Yoshida won’t return for the start of the Red Sox’ next homestand. Yoshida underwent an MRI/further testing on Wednesday and the team is still gathering information. When asked Thursday if surgery was a possibility, (Red Sox manager Alex Cora) didn’t rule it out.
“That’s why I was saying, we’re gonna gather information and we’ll decide what’s next for him,” Cora added. "Yoshida won’t be on the club’s trip to Minnesota for its series against the Twins."
Yoshida had a slow start to the 2024 campaign but was starting to get hot before hurting his hand. He has appeared in 24 games so far this season and has clubbed two home runs, driven in 11 runs, and is slashing .275/.348/.388.
Boston already is thin at the moment and losing Yoshida for any period will hurt. Hopefully, he can avoid surgery, heal up, and get back in the lineup shortly.
