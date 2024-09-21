Red Sox Prospect Could Surprisingly Land $80 Million Contract Before Call-Up
The Boston Red Sox are poised to offer one of their star prospects a massive deal in the coming months.
In the last ten years, the way that Major League Baseball pays its most coveted prospects is changing. In 2016, Luis Robert Jr. received a six-year, $50 million contract before he ever played an MLB game, which many deemed a ludicrous deal because of the fact.
Last December, the Milwaukee Brewers far outdid the Robert deal by inking 20-year-old phenom Jackson Chourio to an eight-year, $82 million mega deal before Chourio had debuted in the big leagues. Chourio’s deal came with two club options for 2032 and 2033.
Who will be the next stud prospect to get paid in a huge way before ever stepping foot on a Major League diamond?
Boston’s Roman Anthony might be the most likely candidate.
The buzz around Anthony has always been loud, but it’s grown to a deafening roar since the talented outfielder was called up to Triple-A Worcester Red Sox this summer, where he’s excelled. Entering Saturday, Anthony was slashing .344/.462/.520 in Triple-A with 15 XBH.
Anthony’s MLB promotion is imminent. He’s being talked about as an Opening Day starter for Boston. His swing has been called the best in the minor leagues.
The hype surrounding Anthony has even grown to such inflated proportions, that he’s being compared to Ted Williams and David Ortíz by media members.
Given the precedent established by Chourio and Robert before him, Anthony could be in for a life-changing pay day this winter.
