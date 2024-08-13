Red Sox Three-Time All-Star 'Happy With The Results' Of Rehab; Is Return Near?
The Boston Red Sox are struggling mightily in the bullpen department, but veteran help could soon be on the way.
Two-time American League Reliever of the Year Liam Hendriks is working his way back to the mound, and a rehab assignment is close on the horizon. The start of August brought reports that Hendriks would be throwing live batting practice, and that has gone swimmingly, according to the latest report on Hendriks from The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.
“Reliever Liam Hendriks threw a 20-pitch live batting practice on Saturday and was happy with the results,” McCaffrey said. “He’s planning for a third live BP on Tuesday or Wednesday with the intent of then starting a rehab assignment shortly thereafter.”
Hendriks underwent Tommy John surgery on August 2, 2023. He signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Red Sox on February 20, 2024 and began the current season on the 60-day injured list.
Getting a fully-recovered Hendriks back before the end of the season would be enormous for Boston. The Red Sox are struggling at present to stay afloat in a dogged AL Wild Card race, and their bullpen has not helped the cause of late.
