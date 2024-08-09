Red Sox Top Three Prospects On Verge Of Promotion: 'It Could Be Tomorrow'
The Boston Red Sox are lucky to have a highly talented trio at the top of their prospect rankings.
Shortstop Marcelo Mayer, 21, outfielder Roman Anthony, 20, and catcher Kyle Teel, 22 — Boston’s top three prospects according to MLB.com — are all playing well with Double-A Portland Sea Dogs right now, but perhaps not for long.
A report from NESN revealed on Thursday that a promotion to Triple-A Worcester Red Sox could be close on the horizon for any or all of Boston’s star trio.
NESN’s piece featured comments from Sea Dogs play-by-play announcer Emma Tiedemann about Mayer, Anthony, and Teel.
"Every day we see the lineup and they're still in it we're like, 'Okay, we get them for another day,’” Tiedemann said, per NESN’s staff.
“So we always are excited when they're still in our lineup, but you can tell they're ready to move up anytime. It could be tomorrow, it could be at the end of the season at this rate. I think we're all surprised that they're still here with us but we're very lucky that they're in our lineup every day."
When exactly will the cream of Boston’s crop get the call-up? It’s only a matter of time.
