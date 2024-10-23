Arizona Fall League Update: Edwin Arroyo Leads the Way with Four Hits
It was a good day for the Reds players playing in the Arizona Fall League game on Tuesday.
Tyler Callihan played left field and went 2-5 with a triple, two RBI, and two runs scored. Callihan is currently hitting .370 with an OPS of .950 this fall.
Edwin Arroyo played shortstop and went 4-5 with a double, an RBI, a run scored, and a stolen base. Arroyo is hitting .370 with an OPS of .874 this fall.
Jose Acuna came on in relief and tossed four scoreless innings while striking out seven. He did not allow a hit. Acuna has not allowed an earned run yet this fall.
Carson Rudd gave up one run on two hits over two innings in relief. He struck out two and has an ERA of 1.35 this fall.
The Glendale Desert Dogs won 8-1 and improved to 8-4 on the season.
Watch some highlights below:
You May Also Like:
