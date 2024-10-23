#Reds No. 3 prospect Edwin Arroyo is 4-for-4 today. Fourth hit came when he beat out a grounder to the right of second baseman Leodalis De Vries. All four of Arroyo’s hits have come to the middle of the field.



Arroyo is now 10-for-26 (.385) in the AFL. pic.twitter.com/71fMR3gJwR