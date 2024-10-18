Assessing Noelvi Marte's Disappointing Season: Reasons for Optimism Moving Forward
After being called up late in the 2023 season at just 21 years old and hitting .316 over 35 games, Reds fans were very optimistic for Noelvi Marte's 2024 season.
However, the 23-year-old's season ended up being a big disappointment. Marte was suspended for 80 games in March after violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Marte returned to play on Thursday, June 27 in St. Louis and started out with a bang, going 3-5 for three runs scored, an RBI double, and a stolen base.
After the stellar debut, Marte went 1-for-23, ultimately slashing .210/.248/.310 over 66 games.
It was a big step backward for Marte, who had such a promising start in 2023.
Marte also struggled at third base, committing 12 errors over 66 games and had -11 outs above average, which ranked dead last among Major League third baseman.
Despite Marte's struggles in 2024, I'm still optimistic about the 23-year-old's potential to bounce back and become a key piece of the future. It was an unusual season for him, missing 80 games due to suspension, followed by trying too hard to make up for lost time, which led to frustration when the results didn’t come.
However, the talent is undeniable, and I’m fully confident in his ability to turn things around. Young players often need time to develop and find their footing, and patience is crucial in their growth. I haven’t lost faith in Marte, and neither should you.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast