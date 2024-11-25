Inside The Reds

Believe It or Not, Nick Martinez's Deal with Cincinnati Reds is Great Value

Martinez pitched in 42 games for the Reds in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 9, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) and starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) talk on the mound during the game against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) and starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) talk on the mound during the game against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last week, Nick Martinez accepted the Reds' qualifying offer at $21 million. There have been amany discussions on whether the Reds overpaid the 34-year-old right-hander.

On Monday, the Angels signed 33-year-old Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $63 million deal, which comes out to $21 million a year.

Over the past two seasons, Martinez has tossed 252 2/3 innings, while Kikuchi pitched threw just 175 2/3 innings.

Martinez had a better ERA and WHIP in 2023, while Kikuchi had a better ERA and WHIP in 2024, but remember, Kikuchi threw just 60 innings in 2024.

The starting pitching market is notoriously expensive, and small-market teams often have to overpay to attract talent. For the Reds, this challenge is even greater due to Great American Ball Park's reputation as a hitter-friendly environment.

The Reds securing Martinez on a one-year deal at age 34, rather than committing $63 million over three years to an aging pitcher, represents outstanding value.

They kept a quality pitcher and should be able to bolster their outfield in free agency.

Published
