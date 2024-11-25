Believe It or Not, Nick Martinez's Deal with Cincinnati Reds is Great Value
Last week, Nick Martinez accepted the Reds' qualifying offer at $21 million. There have been amany discussions on whether the Reds overpaid the 34-year-old right-hander.
On Monday, the Angels signed 33-year-old Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $63 million deal, which comes out to $21 million a year.
Over the past two seasons, Martinez has tossed 252 2/3 innings, while Kikuchi pitched threw just 175 2/3 innings.
Martinez had a better ERA and WHIP in 2023, while Kikuchi had a better ERA and WHIP in 2024, but remember, Kikuchi threw just 60 innings in 2024.
The starting pitching market is notoriously expensive, and small-market teams often have to overpay to attract talent. For the Reds, this challenge is even greater due to Great American Ball Park's reputation as a hitter-friendly environment.
The Reds securing Martinez on a one-year deal at age 34, rather than committing $63 million over three years to an aging pitcher, represents outstanding value.
They kept a quality pitcher and should be able to bolster their outfield in free agency.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast