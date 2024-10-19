Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Had Breakout Season in 2024
After a disappointing 2023 season for Cincinnati Reds' catcher Tyler Stephenson, he bounced back in a big way in 2024.
Based on fWAR, Fangraphs' calculation of Wins Above Replacement, Stephenson had the fourth-best season from a Reds catcher since 2000.
The 28-year-old slashed .258/.338/.444 with 46 extra-base hits, including a career-high 19 home runs.
Stephenson also improved defensively. In 2023, he ranked 60th out of 63 catchers in catcher framing. with -9 catching framing runs, according to baseball savant.
In 2024, he was 30th out of 58 catchers with -1 catching framing runs, a big improvement from a season ago.
Stephenson was arguably the Reds' second best position player this season.
