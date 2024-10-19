Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Had Breakout Season in 2024

The catcher had a big bounce-back season.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a single against the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
After a disappointing 2023 season for Cincinnati Reds' catcher Tyler Stephenson, he bounced back in a big way in 2024.

Based on fWAR, Fangraphs' calculation of Wins Above Replacement, Stephenson had the fourth-best season from a Reds catcher since 2000.

The 28-year-old slashed .258/.338/.444 with 46 extra-base hits, including a career-high 19 home runs.

Stephenson also improved defensively. In 2023, he ranked 60th out of 63 catchers in catcher framing. with -9 catching framing runs, according to baseball savant.

In 2024, he was 30th out of 58 catchers with -1 catching framing runs, a big improvement from a season ago.

Stephenson was arguably the Reds' second best position player this season.

Greg Kuffner
