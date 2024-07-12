Cincinnati Reds Should Go After Whit Merrifield After Veteran Was Released by Phillies
CINCINNATI — Former All-Star Whit Merrifield was released by the Phillies on Friday.
The 35-year-old has struggled at the plate this season, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't be a good fit for the Reds.
Cincinnati desperately needs to bolster its' outfield depth and Merrifield was an All-Star last season. He isn't the player he was a few years ago, but he's worth taking a flier on if you're a team like the Reds.
Merrifield posted a .199/.277/.295 slash line in 174 plate appearances this season. Any team that signs him would only owe him the prorated league minimum for his time spent on Cincinnati's big league roster.
The veteran played well last season, posting a .272/.318/.382 slash line with 11 home runs, 28 doubles, one triple and 26 stolen bases for the Blue Jays.
This would be a low-risk, medium reward move that Nick Krall and the Reds' front office should consider making at this point of the season.
