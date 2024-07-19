Elly De La Cruz Has More Stolen Bases Than Five MLB Teams Entering Second Half of Season
CINCINNATI — The Reds resume play following the All-Star break on Friday night against the Nationals.
Elly De La Cruz is hoping to take his game to another level in the second half of the season. The 22-year-old made the All-Star team and his speed is a big reason why.
De La Cruz 46 stolen bases this season, which is more than five MLB teams: Twins, Braves, Tigers, Blue Jays and Yankees. He's tied with the Twins (46).
Brewers second baseman Brice Turang is second in the league with 30 steals.
The Reds need De La Cruz to continue to get on base and wreak havoc on the basepaths if they're going to make a playoff run.
He remains confident in the team and made a bold prediction for the second half of the season. See what De La Cruz said here.
