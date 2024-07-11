Inside The Reds

Game Four Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Take Series Against Colorado Rockies

The Reds have won two of the first three games in the series.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 6, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 6, 2024. / Cara Owsley-The Enquirer/USA TODAY
The Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies will face off in the series finale of their four-game series on Thursday afternoon at Great American Ballpark.

Hunter Greene will get the ball for the Reds. Greene was named to the 2024 National League All-Star team on Tuesday, his first career selection.

Greene has had a fantastic season starting 18 times with a 3.45 ERA to go along with 116 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched.

Greene is coming off one of his best starts of the season. Greene threw seven shutout innings on Saturday against the Tigers, allowing only three hits and walking two. He struck out seven.

Austin Gomber will get the ball for the Rockies. Gomber has a 4.47 ERA over 94 2/3 innings pitched this season.

He tossed a gem last time out, throwing seven innings of one-run baseball in a 3-1 win against the Kansas City Royals. He struck out three and didn't walk a batter.

Game four will start at 1:10 ET on Thursday afternoon.

News and Notes

  • Jeimer Candelario has reached base safely in 10 straight games.
  • Rece Hinds has a three-game hit streak to start his Major League career.
  • Tyler Stephenson has five extra-base hits in his last two games.

