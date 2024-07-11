Game Four Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Take Series Against Colorado Rockies
The Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies will face off in the series finale of their four-game series on Thursday afternoon at Great American Ballpark.
Hunter Greene will get the ball for the Reds. Greene was named to the 2024 National League All-Star team on Tuesday, his first career selection.
Greene has had a fantastic season starting 18 times with a 3.45 ERA to go along with 116 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched.
Greene is coming off one of his best starts of the season. Greene threw seven shutout innings on Saturday against the Tigers, allowing only three hits and walking two. He struck out seven.
Austin Gomber will get the ball for the Rockies. Gomber has a 4.47 ERA over 94 2/3 innings pitched this season.
He tossed a gem last time out, throwing seven innings of one-run baseball in a 3-1 win against the Kansas City Royals. He struck out three and didn't walk a batter.
Game four will start at 1:10 ET on Thursday afternoon.
News and Notes
- Jeimer Candelario has reached base safely in 10 straight games.
- Rece Hinds has a three-game hit streak to start his Major League career.
- Tyler Stephenson has five extra-base hits in his last two games.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast