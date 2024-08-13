Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Face St. Louis Cardinals, Look to Win Third Straight Game
The Cincinnati Reds (58-61) beat the St. Louis Cardinals (60-59) 6-1 on Monday night.
The Reds are looking to get to two games under .500 for the first time since Jul 14.
They will turn to flamethrower, Hunter Greene. The 25-year-old is 8-4 with a 2.90 ERA on the season. Greene is holding opponents to a .186 AVG, the lowest mark in the National League.
The right-hander has made eight starts against St. Louis in his career and has a 2-6 record with a 3.57 ERA against them.
In his lone start again them this year, he allowed one run over 4 2/3 innings.
Erick Fedde will take the hill for the Cardinals. The right-hander will be making his 25th start of the season and is 8-5 with a 3.28 ERA.
Fedde has faced the Reds four times in his career and is 1-0 with a 6.05 ERA in his career against them.
The 31-year-old had held the opposition to one run or less in 10 starts this season, ranking 11th in MLB among starting pitchers.
The Reds and Cardinals will face off in game two of the series starting at 6:40 ET on Tuesday night.
News and Notes
- Spencer Steer has reached base safely in seven straight games.
- Alexis Diaz has converted 16 consecutive saves.
- Tj Friedl has 850 straight plate appearances without grounding into a double play.
- The Reds are 16-17 this season against the NL Central.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast