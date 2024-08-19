Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Rebound From Sweep, Face Toronto Blue Jays in Three-Game Series
The Cincinnati Reds (60-64) will start a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays (58-66) on Monday night.
The Reds are led on offense by 22-year-old shortstop Elly De La Cruz. The young shortstop has an OPS of .826 to along with 56 extra-base hits and 59 stolen bases.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays on offense with an OPS of .935 and 59 extra-base hits.
Julian Aguiar is expected to make his big league debut on the mound for Cincinnati. Aguiar is the Reds 11th ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old has a 3.79 ERA in 116 1/3 innings on the season between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville.
Former Red, Kevin Gausman will start for the Blue Jays on Monday night. The right-hander is 11-8 with a 4.20 ERA on the season.
In his last start, Gausman tossed seven scoreless innings against the Angels in a 6-1 Blue Jays win.
The first pitch in game one between the Reds and Blue Jays will be at 7:07 ET.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz leads the Major Leagues with 59 stolen bases.
- Spencer Steer recorded his team-leading 75th RBI of 2024 on Tuesday and became the first Redlegs batter to produce 75 RBI in consecutive seasons since Eugenio Suárez did so in three straight campaigns from 2017-19.
- Luke Maile is 0 for his last 22 at the plate.
- Justin Wilson has gone five straight games without allowing a run.
- The Reds are 5-7 against the AL East this season.
- The Reds are 26-14 in series openers this season and 13-6 in series openers on the road.
