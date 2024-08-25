Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Split Series with Pirates
The Cincinnati Reds (63-67) beat the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-68) 10-2 on Saturday night.
They will look to split the series on Sunday and will give the ball to Nick Martinez on short rest. Martinez last pitched on Wednesday night against the Blue Jays and gave up six runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings in the Reds' 11-7 victory.
The right-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, but it was as a reliever.
Luis Ortiz will be on the mound for the Pirates. The right-hander pitched six innings, giving up four runs on five hits in a 4-3 loss against the Rangers in his last start.
Ortiz faced the Reds earlier this season and pitched six innings of one-run baseball. He allowed just four hits, didn't walk a batter, and struck out seven.
The Pirates have lost five consecutive games started by Ortiz.
The series finale between the Reds and the Pirates will start at 1:35 ET.
News and Notes
- Tyler Stephenson has a nine-game hitting streak.
- The Reds are 19-19 against the National League Central.
- The Reds are 16-17 since the All-Star break.
- The Reds are 11-11 in August.
