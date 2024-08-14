Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Sweep St. Louis Cardinals
The Cincinnati Reds (59-61) beat the St. Louis Cardinals (60-60) 4-1 on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds have won the first two games of the series and will go for the sweep on Wednesday night.
Cincinnati will use Emilio Pagan as an "opener" on Wednesday, but Carson Spiers is expected to come on in relief and get the bulk of the innings.
Spiers is 4-4 with a 4.45 ERA on the season.
In his last start, Spiers gave up eight runs over five innings in an 8-3 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Kyle Gibson will get the start for the Cardinals, making his 23rd start of the year. He is 7-4 with a 3.99 ERA on the season.
Gibson has made three starts against the Reds in his career including a start earlier this season where he pitched six innings and allowed just one run and two hits. He is is 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA against Cincinnati in his career.
The series finale between the Reds and Cardinals will begin Wednesday night at 6:40 ET.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
News and Notes
- Alexis Diaz has converted 17 straight saves.
- Stuart Fairchild has 116 consecutive outfield games without an error.
- Elly De La Cruz leads the majors with 59 stolen bases.
- Jonathan India is 0 for his last 22 at the plate.
- Buck Farmer has five straight scoreless appearances.
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast