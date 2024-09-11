Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Win Fourth Straight, Face Cardinals
The Cincinnati Reds (71-75) beat the St. Louis Cardinals (72-72) 3-0 on Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, the Reds will go for their fourth straight win. Brandon Williamson will start for Cincinnati and is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his two appearances this season.
He came out of the bullpen in his last outing, allowing just one run in 4 2/3 innings against the Mets.
Lance Lynn will start for the Cardinals. The 37-year-old is 6-4 with a 4.06 ERA. He has not pitched since July 30.
Lynn has faced the Reds two times this year and has allowed just one earned run over 12 innings of work.
First pitch between the Reds and Cardinals will be at 7:45 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 7-2 in September.
- The Reds are 21-23 against the NL Central.
- The Reds are 55-50 against right-handed starting pitchers.
- The Reds are 24-25 since the All-Star break.
