Game Preview: Reds Host Braves for Three-Game Set
The Cincinnati Reds (73-78) face the Atlanta Braves (81-69) in the first game of a three-game series Tuesday night.
Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds on offense with an OPS of .811, 65 extra-base hits, and 68 stolen bases.
The Braves are led on offense by Marcell Ozuna, with an OPS of .928 and 65 extra-base hits.
Brandon Williamson will start for the Reds on Tuesday night. The left-hander is 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA in his three games since coming off the injured list.
The Braves will turn to an "opener" and start Grant Holmes against Cincinnati. The right-hander has a 3.79 ERA over 54 2/3 innings.
First pitch between the Reds and the Braves will be at 6:40 ET.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz leads the majors with 64 stolen bases.
- 60 players have appeared in at least one game for the Reds this season, fourth-most in the Major Leagues.
- The Reds are 14-10 in series opener at home this season.
- The Reds are 16-13 against the National League East.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast