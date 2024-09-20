Inside The Reds

Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Host Pittsburgh Pirates in Last Home Series of the Season

The Reds look to finish the season on a positive note.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) slides onto third base in the sixth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. Braves won 7-1.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) slides onto third base in the sixth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. Braves won 7-1. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (74-80) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) in their last home series of the season starting Friday night.

The Reds come into the series in fourth place in the National League Central Division while the Pirates currently sit in last place.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds on offense with an OPS of .816, 67 extra-base hits, and a league-leading 64 stolen bases.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates offensively with an OPS of .797 and 54 extra-base hits.

Reynolds has 15 career home runs against the Reds, more than any other team in the league.

Nick Martinez will start for the Reds on Friday night. The right-hander has had a phenomenal month of September, going 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA. He walked just four batters and struck out 18.

Mitch Keller will get the ball for the Reds. The 28-year-old is 11-10 with a 3.87 ERA this season. In his last start, he allowed four runs in six innings in a 5-1 loss to the Royals.

Keller has made two starts against the Reds this season, going 1-0 with a 2.113 ERA over 12 2/3 innings.

Game one of the series between the Reds and the Pirates will get start at 6:40 ET.

Game Notes

  • The Reds are 10-7 against the September.
  • The Reds are 21-25 against the National League Central Division this season.
  • The Reds are 32-18 in series openers and 16-10 in series openers at home.

