Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Host Pittsburgh Pirates in Last Home Series of the Season
The Cincinnati Reds (74-80) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) in their last home series of the season starting Friday night.
The Reds come into the series in fourth place in the National League Central Division while the Pirates currently sit in last place.
Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds on offense with an OPS of .816, 67 extra-base hits, and a league-leading 64 stolen bases.
Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates offensively with an OPS of .797 and 54 extra-base hits.
Reynolds has 15 career home runs against the Reds, more than any other team in the league.
Nick Martinez will start for the Reds on Friday night. The right-hander has had a phenomenal month of September, going 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA. He walked just four batters and struck out 18.
Mitch Keller will get the ball for the Reds. The 28-year-old is 11-10 with a 3.87 ERA this season. In his last start, he allowed four runs in six innings in a 5-1 loss to the Royals.
Keller has made two starts against the Reds this season, going 1-0 with a 2.113 ERA over 12 2/3 innings.
Game one of the series between the Reds and the Pirates will get start at 6:40 ET.
Game Notes
- The Reds are 10-7 against the September.
- The Reds are 21-25 against the National League Central Division this season.
- The Reds are 32-18 in series openers and 16-10 in series openers at home.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast