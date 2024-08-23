Game Preview: The Cincinnati Reds Look to Bounce Back After Loss to Pirates
Nick Lodolo struggled again, as the Reds lost to the Pirates 7-0 on Thursday night.
After Andrew Abbott was placed on the injured list on Friday afternoon, the Reds will go with a bullpen day in game two of the series.
Buck Farmer will make his first-ever start for the Reds. He is 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA. He made all 21 of his Major League starts for the Tigers from 2014 to 2019. Farmer's 2.67 ERA is tied with AZ’s Kevin
Ginkel for second among National League relievers and fifth among Major League relievers.
Bailey Falter will get the start for the Pirates. The 27-year-old is 6-7 with a 4.02 ERA on the season. In his last start, he gave up two runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings. He didn't walk a batter and struck out eight in the 7-2 win against the Mariners.
Falter has faced the Reds twice this season, throwing 11 innings and giving up six runs on 12 hits. The Reds won both meetings.
Game two of the series between the Reds and Pirates will start at 6:40 ET.
News and Notes
- Ty France has reached safely in seven straight games.
- Tyler Stephenson has a seven-game hitting streak.
- The Reds are 18-18 against the NL Central this season.
