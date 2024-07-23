Inside The Reds

Game Two Preview: Cincinnati Reds Face Off Against Atlanta Braves

The Reds won the first game of the series 4-0.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) and left fielder Will Benson (30) celebrate after a victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) and left fielder Will Benson (30) celebrate after a victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds (48-53) will face off against the Atlanta Braves (54-45) on Tuesday night in game two of a three-game series.

Nick Martinez will take the mound for the Reds. Martinez has mostly been used as a reliever in 2024 and has an ERA of 3.88 in 72 innings pitched. He has started five games for the Reds this season.

As a reliever, teams are slashing .179/.194/.321 against him. As a starter, teams have much more success, slashing .303/.333/.451.

Chris Sale will start for the Braves on Tuesday night. Sale has had a dominant year in his first year with the Braves. He has a 2.70 ERA on 110 innings on the season. In his last start, he gave up one run over five innings in a 4-1 win over the San Diego Padres. The Braves are 13-5 in games started by Sale.

The Braves and Reds will play game two of the series on Tuesday at 7:20 ET.

News and Notes

  • Elly De La Cruz has a 10-game hitting streak.
  • Santiago Espinal has a 7-game hitting streak.
  • Jake Fraley has a 5-game hitting streak.

