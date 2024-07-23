Game Two Preview: Cincinnati Reds Face Off Against Atlanta Braves
The Cincinnati Reds (48-53) will face off against the Atlanta Braves (54-45) on Tuesday night in game two of a three-game series.
Nick Martinez will take the mound for the Reds. Martinez has mostly been used as a reliever in 2024 and has an ERA of 3.88 in 72 innings pitched. He has started five games for the Reds this season.
As a reliever, teams are slashing .179/.194/.321 against him. As a starter, teams have much more success, slashing .303/.333/.451.
Chris Sale will start for the Braves on Tuesday night. Sale has had a dominant year in his first year with the Braves. He has a 2.70 ERA on 110 innings on the season. In his last start, he gave up one run over five innings in a 4-1 win over the San Diego Padres. The Braves are 13-5 in games started by Sale.
The Braves and Reds will play game two of the series on Tuesday at 7:20 ET.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz has a 10-game hitting streak.
- Santiago Espinal has a 7-game hitting streak.
- Jake Fraley has a 5-game hitting streak.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast