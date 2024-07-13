Inside The Reds

Game Two Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Win Series Against Miami Marlins

The Reds have won four of their last five games.

Jul 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds (46-49) will face off against the Miami Marlins (32-62) in game two of the three-game series on Saturday afternoon.

Andrew Abbott will take the ball for the Reds. Abbott is 9-6 with a 3.06 ERA over 103 innings on the season.

Abbott has won four straight decisions, including his last start, where he tossed seven innings of shutout baseball in a 6-0 win against the Colorado Rockies. He had eight strikeouts.

Edward Cabrera will start for the Marlins. Cabrera has struggled on the season with a 6.84 ERA in 25 innings pitched.

In his last outing, Cabrera threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and striking out four in a 7-4 win against the Chicago White Sox.

The Reds and Marlins will face off in game two at 4:10 ET on Saturday afternoon.

News and Notes

