Game Two Preview: The Cincinnati Reds Look to Win the Series Against New York Yankees

The Reds have not won back-to-back games since June 12-14

Greg Kuffner

Jul 2, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Will Benson (30) watches his two run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds won the series opener against the New York Yankees 5-4 on Tuesday night.

They will try to win their first series since June 6-9 on Wednesday night.

In game two, The Reds will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott. Abbott is coming off of an outing against the St. Louis Cardinals where he pitched five innings and only allowed two runs. He only surrendered two hits but walked a season-high six batters. Abbott has a 3.41 ERA on the season and the Reds have won four of their last five games when he starts.

Carlos Rodon will start for the Yankees. Rodon has a 4.42 ERA on the season but has really struggled of late. In his past three starts, the left-hander has thrown 13 2/3 innings while allowing 28 hits and 20 runs over that time. The Yankees are 11-6 in games started by Rodon, but they have lost their last three.

Game two of the series between the Reds and Yankees will start at 7:05 ET on Wednesday night.

