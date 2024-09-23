Inside The Reds

Instant Reaction: Cincinnati Reds Fire Manager David Bell After Six Seasons

David Bell went 409-456 in six seasons with the Reds.

Jul 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
When I first read the news that David Bell had been fired, I was pretty surprised that the Reds pulled the trigger and even more surprised at the timing.

Bell had a losing record over six seasons with the Reds, and fans were becoming restless. Is all the losing Bell's fault? No, but when you're the manager, you know what you're signing up for and you know that you're going to bear the brunt of the blame.

Bell’s tenure had some bright moments, but the fanbase’s frustration is warranted. The Reds have been mired in mediocrity for years, missing out on the playoffs in five of six seasons under Bell.

This franchise hasn't won a postseason series in decades.

The bright spot of Bell's tenure was in 2023 when he led the team to 82 wins after the Reds won 62 in 2022. The 2023 season brought high expectations into the 2024 season, which has been a big disappointment. He also helped guide them to a postseason berth in 2020, but it was the COVID year and they didn't score a run in two games against the Braves.

There’s no denying that Bell had a talented group to work with, and maybe a new voice in the clubhouse will spark something different. Yet, it’s also important to remember that no manager is a miracle worker. The success of this franchise hinges more on the continued growth of their young core and the organization’s ability to provide the resources necessary to compete at a high level.

"David provided the kind of steadiness that we needed in our clubhouse over the last few seasons," Reds President Nick Krall said in a statement. "We felt a change was needed to move the Major League team forward. We have not achieved the success we expected, and we need to begin focusing on 2025."

This quote speaks volumes. The Reds know they have a talented roster with rising stars like Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Hunter Greene, and Rhett Lowder. They realize their time to win is now and by making this move, it shows their sense of urgency to turn things around.

This needs to be the first of many moves this offseason if the Reds are going to become a true contender in 2025.

