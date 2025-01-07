Instant Reaction: Reds Take Step in Right Direction, Acquire Gavin Lux from Dodgers
The Reds have made another notable offseason move, trading their 2024 3rd-round draft pick, Mike Sirota, and a competitive balance pick to the Dodgers in exchange for infielder Gavin Lux.
Lux's Second-Half Performance and Potential
Lux has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career, and his track record at Great American Ball Park provides even more reason for optimism. While his sample size in Cincinnati is limited, Lux has performed well in those opportunities, suggesting that the hitter-friendly environment of GABP could boost his production.
The 2024 season seemed to be a turning point for Lux. Over the summer months, he truly came into his own:
- July OPS: .937 with four home runs
- August OPS: .884 with four home runs
In the second half of 2024, Lux’s overall numbers were stellar:
- Slash Line: .304/.390/.508
- wRC+: 152
- fWAR: 2.0
- Barrel Rate: 10%
These metrics indicate that Lux is evolving into a reliable offensive contributor. For a player once ranked as the Dodgers’ top prospect in 2020, the Reds are banking on his continued growth and potential.
Replacing Jonathan India
One of the more intriguing aspects of this trade is Lux’s likely role as a replacement for Jonathan India. Not only does Lux fill a similar role at a significantly lower price point ($2.8 million compared to India’s $5.5 million), but his second-half numbers suggest he could exceed India’s recent production. This swap allows the Reds to allocate resources elsewhere while maintaining offensive output in the infield.
It’s worth noting that Lux struggled against left-handed pitching in 2024, with a slash line of .152/.220/.174 over 46 at-bats. This is a clear area for improvement, but the Reds can manage his exposure to lefties by utilizing platoon options or strategic matchups.
The Reds Got Better Offensively, But It's Just One Step
The Reds acquired a proven player with a couple of years of team control left without parting with any of their top prospects. Lux’s arrival improves the team offensively and provides flexibility in their infield plans. While this move alone doesn’t completely fill the Reds’ needs, it’s a step in the right direction.
What Now?
Just because the Reds made a move to bolster their lineup doesn't mean they should be done. If the Reds are serious about being contenders in 2025, they should still look to acquire a power-hitting outfielder via the trade market or free agency.
Overall, this trade feels like a win for the Reds. The Reds got better offensively and didn't have to give up the farm.
Watch our instant reaction below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast