Key Cincinnati Reds Storylines to Follow Down the Stretch of 2024 Season
It's been a tough season for the Cincinnati Reds. After coming up just short of making the playoffs in 2023, a lot of fans thought the Reds would be in contention to win the division in 2024 and, at worst, get a Wild Card spot.
With the playoffs basically out of reach, here is what we are watching as the season winds down:
1. Elly De La Cruz
Elly De La Cruz has been the Reds' best player during the 2024 season at just 22 years of age. He leads the team with an OPS of .820. He leads Major League Baseball with 62 stolen bases and became just the fifth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 20 home runs and steal 60 bases in the same season.
Anytime De La Cruz is playing, I am tuning in. He is one of the most electrifying players in all of baseball and will be a cornerstone piece for the Reds for years to come.
Will he get to 70 stolen bases? Time will tell.
2. Noelvi Marte
Noelvi Marte was the Reds' top prospect in 2023. He came up last year and hit .316 over 35 games. With that came big expectations from Reds fans. Marte's season got off to a rough start when it was announced in spring training that he would be suspended for 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drugs policy.
Since the suspension, Marte has really struggled not only at the plate, but in the field as well. The 22-year-old is hitting just .199 with a .536 OPS over 52 games. Defensively, he has -10 outs above average and has the worst fielding percentage of any third baseman over the last two seasons.
I will be watching to see what strides Marte can make between now and the end of the season. If he doesn't improve, I wouldn't be surprised to see him start the 2025 season in Triple-A Louisville.
3. Rhett Lowder
It's been an up-and-down season for Rhett Lowder, the Reds' 2023 first-round draft pick. Lately, it's been nothing but positive for the right-hander. Lowder pitched great in his one appearance in Triple-A Louisville before the Reds decided to call him up to the big leagues.
Lowder has a 0.87 ERA over 10 1/3 innings in his two big league starts. The 22-year-old looks like he belongs, and I am interested in seeing how he will close out the season once teams have a scouting report on him.
4. Julian Aguiar
Julian Aguiar started the season in Double-A Chattanooga but has pitched himself into a roster spot with the Reds. The right-hander has given up two runs or less in four of his five appearances for Cincinnati.
I will be paying attention to how Aguiar closes out the season and can see him in a Carson Spiers-type role on the 2025 roster.
5. Connor Phillips
Connor Phillips was struggling so badly in the first half of the season for Triple-A Louisville that the Reds sent him to their complex in Arizona to get him some work and reset mentally.
He has made three starts in Triple-A Louisville since his return and each start has looked better. His fastball velocity is right around 99 mph and his command seems to be getting better.
Phillips has the stuff to be a big-leaguer, but his command needs to continue to get better. It is important for him to finish out the season strong with Triple-A Louisville.
6. Reds Minor League Playoffs
The Dayton Dragons and Daytona Tortugas both made the playoffs in their respective leagues. The Dragons finished the season with a 74-58 record and will battle the Lake County Captains in game one of the Midwest League First Round Playoff Series at Day Air Ballpark starting on Tuesday, September 10.
The Tortugas finished the season at 64-64 and will face the Palm Beach Cardinals in game one of the FSL East Division playoffs on Tuesday, September 10 at 6:35 p.m. at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
Both the Dragons and the Tortugas have some talented Reds prospects on their roster and it will be exciting to watch them play in a postseason format.
For more on what to watch for, watch the video below:
