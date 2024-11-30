Inside The Reds

Look: MLB Columnist Ranks Hunter Greene Among Top 10 Starting Pitchers in 2024

Greene had a 2.75 ERA on the season.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a pitch in the second inning of the MLB National League Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The Pirates led 1-0 after four innings.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a pitch in the second inning of the MLB National League Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The Pirates led 1-0 after four innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Hunter Greene was named a "Top 10 starting pitcher in 2024" by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.

Greene had the best season of his career in 2024, posting a 9-5 record with a 2.75 ERA over 26 starts and 150 1/3 innings.

Greene was an All-Star for the first time and looks like he can be the Reds' ace moving forward.

The Reds will lean on Greene to lead the 2025 starting rotation.

See Reuter's full list below:

