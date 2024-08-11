Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Avoid Sweep, Beat Brewers 4-3

The Reds got a much needed win on Sunday afternoon.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 5, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a single Miami Marlins during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds (57-61) beat the Milwaukee Brewers (67-50) 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Lodolo's Solid Outing

Nick Lodolo pitched well on Sunday, giving up three runs over 5 1/3 innings. He surrendered just three hits, walked three, and stuck out four.

His numbers don't tell the whole story. The two-run home run that Joey Ortiz hit was on a breaking ball down and in that wasn't even in the strike zone.

Lodolo's ERA is at 3.99 on the season.

Reds Bats Find Life

It was looking like another bleak day for the Reds offense until Santiago Espinal hit a line-drive single scoring Spencer Steer and TJ Friedl to tie the game at two.

Tyler Stephenson gave the Reds a 3-2 lead in the fifth when he launched his career-high 15th home run of the season.

The Brewers tied the game up in the sixth, but the Reds offense responded in the seventh. After an Espinal single and walks by Elly De La Cruz and Stephenson, Steer hit a sacrifice fly to that almost left the yard to put the Reds back on top 4-3.

Bullpen Delievers

Buck Farmer came on to replace Lodolo in the sixth and allowed one inherited runner to score, but was able to keep the game tied at three.

Sam Moll pitched a scoreless seventh inning and Emilio Pagan, pitching his first game since June 8, pitched a scoreless eighth.

Alexis Diaz converted his 16th consecutive save in the ninth with a 1-2-3 inning.

Up Next

The Reds host the Cardinals in a three-game series starting on Monday at 6:40 ET.

News and Notes

  • The Reds broke their nine-game losing streak on Sundays.
  • Alexis Diaz has converted 16 consecutive saves.
  • The Reds are 52-2 when leading after eight innings.
  • The Reds are 10-21 in one-run games.
  • The Reds are 49-18 when scoring four or more runs.

Greg Kuffner

