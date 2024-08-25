Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Blow Late Lead, Fall to Pirates 4-3

Inside The Reds

The Reds lost three of four to the Pirates.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Carson Spiers (68) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Carson Spiers (68) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds (63-68) blew a late lead and lost to the Pirates (62-68) 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Up and Down Day for Reds Pitching

Nick Martinez started on just three days of rest and didn't have his best stuff. He gave up two runs on five hits in his three innings of work.

Carson Spiers came on in relief of Martinez and pitched four scoreless innings. The right-hander bounced back from a rough start in Toronto his last time out, allowed just three hits, and did not walk a batter.

Alexis Diaz came into the game, converting 17 straight saves. He got a groundout to start the ninth inning but then hit Bryan De La Cruz with a pitch and gave up a two-run walk-off home run to Yasmani Grandal to lose 4-3.

Offense Rallied, Wasn't Enough

It was looking like another bleak day for the Reds' offense through six innings. The Pirates' starter Luis Ortiz threw six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits.

In the top of the seventh, Noelvi Marte got the rally started with a blistering single through the left side of the infield. Jonathan India followed with a hustle double before Elly De La Cruz hit an RBI single to cut the Pirates' lead to 2-1.

The Pirates elected to intentionally walk Tyler Stephenson and face TJ Friedl with a left-hander on the mound. Friedl laid down a perfect bunt, scoring India.

After a soft lineout to right field by Santiago Espinal, Spencer Steer would walk with the bases loaded, giving the Reds a 3-2 lead.

Unfortunately, the three runs would not be enough.

Up Next

The Reds and Athletics will start a three-game series on Tuesday at 6:40 ET.

News and Notes

  • Tyler Stephenson extended his hitting streak to 10 games.
  • The Reds are 3-50 when trailing after six innings.
  • The Reds are 20-19 against the NL Central.
  • The Reds are 8-49 when scoring three runs or less.

