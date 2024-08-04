Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Bounce Back, Defeat San Francisco Giants 6-4
The Cincinnati Reds (53-57) beat the San Francisco Giants (55-57) 6-4 on Saturday night at Great American Ball Park.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Hunter Greene Keeps on Rolling
Greene had a fantastic July and he continued that success on Saturday night. The right-hander pitched six innings of scoreless baseball, allowing one hit, and striking out 11.
Greene has not given up a run in his last three starts. He has thrown 20 innings, allowed only five hits, and struck out 23 batters over that time. His ERA is down to 2.83 on the season.
According to Sarah Langs, Greene became the second pitcher ever to have 40 or more strikeouts, give up 10 or fewer hits, and allow one or fewer runs in a five-start span since 1900.
Bombs Away
After being no-hit on Friday night, the Reds didn't waste any time scoring runs on Saturday. Tyler Stephenson hit a solo home run, his 12th of the season in the second inning to give the Reds a 1-0 lead.
In the third inning, Jonathan India gave the Reds a 2-0 lead when he hit a ball to the left field bleachers, his ninth home run of the season.
The Reds extended their lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning when Stephenson hit a three-run home run that scored Ty France and Spencer Steer. It was Stephenson's second multi-home run game in the past month.
Stuart Fairchild got in on the action later in the inning with a home run off the left-field foul pole, his seventh of the season.
Up Next
The Reds and Giants will face off in the series finale on Sunday at 12:05 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 26-9 on the season when hitting two home runs or more.
- Hunter Greene became the second Reds' pitcher ever with three consecutive starts of 6+ IP, 0 runs, and 5+ strikeouts.
- Greene has an active 21-inning scoreless streak.
- Greene has allowed just one run in his last 33 innings.
- Justin Wilson gave up two runs in the seventh.
- Tony Santillan gave up a solo home run in the eighth.
- Alexis Diaz gave up a solo home run in the ninth.
