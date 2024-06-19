Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall To Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0
The Cincinnati Reds lost 1-0 to the Pittsburgh Pirates in their series finale at PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon.
The Reds fall to 35-39 on the season, while the Pirates improve to 36-38.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Hunter Greene's Dominant Start
Greene came into the game having the best season of his young career. On Wednesday, he continued that trend. Greene tossed 6 1/3 innings without giving up a run. He only surrendered two hits and did not walk a batter. He struck out nine. Greene's ERA improves to 3.35 on the season.
Where was the Offense?
In a game where Jeimer Candelario, TJ Friedl, Nick Martini, and Tyler Stephenson were all on the bench, the Reds offense was shut down by the Pirates. Jonathan India and Santiago Espinal had the only two hits on the day for the Reds. The Reds were 0-4 with runners in scoring position.
News and Notes
- The Pirates' lone run came in the bottom of the eighth inning when Bryan Reynolds hit a solo home run to left center field of Nick Martinez.
- The Reds only drew one walk..
- The Reds pitching staff did not walk a batter.
- Fernando Cruz and Sam Moll both had scoreless appearances.
- The Reds haven't won a series since their series win on June 9 against the Cubs.
Up Next
The Reds have an off day on Thursday before hosting the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 7:10 ET.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast