Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall To Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0

The Reds went 2-4 on their road trip.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 19, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds center tfielder Stuart Fairchild (17) cannot make a catch on a ball hit for a double by Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Rowdy Tellez (not pictured) during the seventh inning at PNC Park. The Pirates shutout the Reds 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds center tfielder Stuart Fairchild (17) cannot make a catch on a ball hit for a double by Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Rowdy Tellez (not pictured) during the seventh inning at PNC Park. The Pirates shutout the Reds 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds lost 1-0 to the Pittsburgh Pirates in their series finale at PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Reds fall to 35-39 on the season, while the Pirates improve to 36-38.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Hunter Greene's Dominant Start

Greene came into the game having the best season of his young career. On Wednesday, he continued that trend. Greene tossed 6 1/3 innings without giving up a run. He only surrendered two hits and did not walk a batter. He struck out nine. Greene's ERA improves to 3.35 on the season.

Where was the Offense?

In a game where Jeimer Candelario, TJ Friedl, Nick Martini, and Tyler Stephenson were all on the bench, the Reds offense was shut down by the Pirates. Jonathan India and Santiago Espinal had the only two hits on the day for the Reds. The Reds were 0-4 with runners in scoring position.

News and Notes

  • The Pirates' lone run came in the bottom of the eighth inning when Bryan Reynolds hit a solo home run to left center field of Nick Martinez.
  • The Reds only drew one walk..
  • The Reds pitching staff did not walk a batter.
  • Fernando Cruz and Sam Moll both had scoreless appearances.
  • The Reds haven't won a series since their series win on June 9 against the Cubs.

Up Next

The Reds have an off day on Thursday before hosting the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 7:10 ET.

