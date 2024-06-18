Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall to Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1
The Cincinnati Reds lost their third-straight game on Monday night, falling to the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 at PNC Park.
The Reds fall to 34-38 on the season, while the Pirates improve to 35-37.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Carson Spiers Struggled Early, But Settled In Nicely
Making his first start of the 2023 season, Spiers clearly had nerves affecting him early on. After walking the first batter of the game on four pitches, the Pirates were able to add three runs on two hits in the first to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Spiers gave up another run in the second after allowing back-to-back doubles by Andrew McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds to make it a 4-1 ballgame. After that, Spiers really buckled down and didn't allow another run. He went six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits. He walked one and struck out five. His ERA now sits at 3.20 on the season.
Paul Skenes Shut Down the Cincinnati Offense
In the opening frame, Skenes got two quick outs before Jeimer Candelario singled, stole second, and scored on a double by Spencer Steer. The Reds were the first team to score in the first inning all season long against Skenes. After that, the Reds couldn't get much going. Skenes threw six innings of one-run baseball, allowing six hits and walking one. He struck out seven Reds' batters. The Pirates' bullpen threw three scoreless innings, only allowing one hit.
TJ Friedl Leaves Game
In the bottom of the fifth inning, TJ Friedl ran to his right to make a spectacular diving catch to rob the Pirates of an extra-base hit. However, he appeared to injure his hamstring on the play and had to leave the game. Watch the catch here. Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer had an update following the loss:
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz had three hits on the night, including a double.
- De La Cruz stole his league-leading 37th stolen base of the year.
- Spencer Steer had two hits and an RBI
- Jeimer Candelario had his third stolen base of the season.
- Brent Suter pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Reds.
- Former Red Aroldis Chapman came on to pitch a scoreless seventh inning for the Pirates.
Up Next
The Reds will play the Pirates in game two of the series on Tuesday night at 6:40 ET.
