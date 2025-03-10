Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Hunter Greene Looks Sharp, Reds Beat Padres 9-3

A good day for the Reds!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene practices his pitch, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz. Today marks the first day of full squad workouts for spring training.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene practices his pitch, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz. Today marks the first day of full squad workouts for spring training. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Reds beat the Padres 9-3 on Monday afternoon.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Greene's Dominant Start

Hunter Greene put together his second straight impressive outing on Monday, tossing four innings of one-run baseball. He gave up two hits, one of which was a solo home run to Fernando Tatis Jr. He did not walk a batter and struck out five.

33 of Greene's 49 pitches were fastballs. Greene's spring ERA is down to 6.00 this spring, but he's given up just one run in his last eight innings of work.

Three-Run First Inning Jumps Starts Offense

As they have often this spring, the Reds got off to a hot start in the first inning when Elly De La Cruz singled home TJ Friedl to take a 1-0 lead.

Jeimer Candelario followed with a two-run home run, his first of the spring.

In the sixth, TJ Friedl hit a two-run single that scored Jake Fraley and Santiago Espinal to give Cincinnati a 5-2 lead.

Ricardo Cabrera and Blake Dunn both added two-RBI singles later in the contest.

Bullpen Battle

The Padres scored their second run of the contest when Gavin Sheets homered off Tony Santillan in the fifth.

Zach Maxwell and Lyon Richardson both pitched scoreless innings. Lenny Torres Jr. gave up a hit and an unearned run. He has yet to allow an earned run this spring.

News and Notes

  • Elly De La Cruz is hitting .517 this spring.
  • Jake Fraley and Santiago Espinal both stole a base.
  • The Reds were 6-for-18 with runners in scoring position.
  • Espinal is hitting .348 this spring.
  • Blake Dunn is hitting .316 this spring.
  • Prospect Sammy Stafura saw his first action of the spring and went 2-2 for two singles.
  • Hunter Greene has allowed just one run in his last two starts after allowing seven in his first two starts.
  • TJ Friedl is hitting .360 this spring.

Up Next

The Reds will face the Rockies at Goodyear Ballpark at 4:05 ET on Tuesday. Brady Singer will start for the Reds.

