Postgame Takeaways: Martinez Dominates, Reds Beat Pirates 8-3
The Cincinnati Reds (75-80) beat the Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) 8-3 on Friday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Martinez Continues Dominant September
Nick Martinez continued his dominant month of September on Friday night, tossing six innings of shutout baseball. He allowed just two hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out nine.
Martinez has made four starts in September and is 4-0 in those starts with a 0.73 ERA.
The right-hander has had a fantastic season.
Reds Offense Chases Keller Early Behind Stephenson's Big Night
Tyler Stephenson got the Reds on the board in the first with a solo home run to center field, his 19th of the season.
In the third inning, Stephenson hit a bases-clearing double to the left-center-field gap to extend the Reds lead to 4-0.
Later in the inning, Ty France hit a sacrifice fly to make it a 5-0 game.
The offense wasn't done yet. Jonathan India played add-on when he hit his 15th home run of the season in the fourth inning. Stephenson followed with an RBI single, his fifth RBI of the night, and TJ Friedl would give the Reds an 8-0 lead on an RBI groundout.
Up Next
The Reds and Pirates will face off in game two of the series on Saturday at 1:10 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 33-18 in series openers and 16-10 in series openers at home.
- The Reds are 53-10 when scoring five runs or more.
- The Reds are 36-13 when they hit two or more home runs.
