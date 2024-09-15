Postgame Takeaways: Reds Fall to Twins 9-2
The Cincinnati Reds (73-78) fell to the Minnesota Twins (78-71) 9-2 on Sunday afternoon.
Here are our postgame takeaways.
Another Solid Lowder Start
Rhett Lowder continues to impress. He gave up three runs over 5 1/3 innings while striking out five. Two of his three earned runs were scored off Tony Santillan after Lowder left the game.
Lowder's ERA is 1.74 since being called up to the Reds.
A Tough Day for the Bullpen
With the Reds leading 2-1 in the sixth, Tony Santillan came in with runners on the corners and gave up a game-tying RBI double to Ryan Jeffers.
Later in the inning, Brooks Lee hit a two-RBI single to give the Twins a 4-2 lead.
Justin Wilson would give up three runs in just 2/3 of an inning, and Casey Legumina gave up two runs over his 1 1/3 innings of work.
Quiet Day for the Offense
The Reds just had seven hits on the day and were 1-9 with runners in scoring position. Their lone two runs came in the fourth inning on a Spencer Steer RBI triple and a Ty France sacrifice fly.
Tyler Stephenson had two hits and was on base three times. Jonathan India and Santiago Espinal both had stolen bases.
Up Next
The Reds have an off day on Monday before hosting the Braves on Tuesday night at 6:40 ET.
