Postgame Takeaways: Reds Lose Series, Fall to Braves 15-3

The Reds dropped the last two games of the series.

Sep 19, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Julian Aguiar (39) pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Julian Aguiar (39) pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds (74-80) dropped the series and fell 15-3 to the Atlanta Braves (82-70) on Thursday afternoon.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Six Home Runs Against Reds Pitching

It was a tough day for the Reds' pitching staff as they gave up 15 runs on 18 hits, six of which were home runs. It was the most runs the Reds have allowed this season.

Julian Aguiar started and gave up a career-high seven runs in just four innings of work.

Yosver Zulueta came on and relief and gave up one run in his inning of work.

Brandon Leibrandt gave up seven runs and 10 hits in his four innings of work.

Dunn's First Career Home Run

Blake Dunn hit his first career home run in the fifth inning off Chris Sale. Dunn has seen limited playing time since being recalled to the Major Leagues, but reached base all three times on Thursday.

Tough Task for the Offense

With the Braves scoring 15 runs, it was an impossible task for the Reds to keep up. They had eight hits and three runs, but were just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Elly De La Cruz, Luke Maile, and Blake Dunn all had a multi-hit day.

Up Next

The Reds will host the Pirates on Friday night at 6:40 ET.

News and Notes

  • Blake Dunn stole his first two Major League bags.
  • The Reds are 14-54 when allowing five or more runs.
  • The Reds are 27-30 since the All-Star break.

