Postgame Takeaways: Reds Lose Fourth Straight, Fall to Cubs
The Cincinnati Reds (76-84) fell to the Chicago Cubs (82-78) 1-0 on Friday afternoon.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Martinez Continues to Shine
Nick Martinez has been fantastic for the Reds this season. On Friday, he tossed eight innings for the first time in his career, allowing just one run on five hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out three.
The Cubs lone run came on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.
Martinez's ERA is down to 3.10 on the season.
Both Offenses Struggle in Windy Conditions
On a day where the wind was blowing in heavily, both offenses struggled to score.
After scoring just three runs in the series against the Guardians, the Reds offense once again struggled mightily.
Jameson Taillon tossed seven shutout innings for the Cubs. The right-hander has allowed just three runs in his last 32 innings.
The Reds offense had just four hits on the day and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
Up Next
The Reds and Cubs will play on Saturday at 2:20 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 7-4 against the Cubs this season.
- The Reds are 12-60 when they score three runs or fewer this season.
- The Reds are 13-48 this season when they don't hit a home run.
- The Reds have lost four straight games.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast