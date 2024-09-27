Postgame Takeaways: Reds Lose Fourth Straight, Fall to Cubs

Inside The Reds

The Reds dropped their fourth straight game on Friday afternoon.

Sep 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds (76-84) fell to the Chicago Cubs (82-78) 1-0 on Friday afternoon.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Martinez Continues to Shine

Nick Martinez has been fantastic for the Reds this season. On Friday, he tossed eight innings for the first time in his career, allowing just one run on five hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out three.

The Cubs lone run came on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Martinez's ERA is down to 3.10 on the season.

Both Offenses Struggle in Windy Conditions

On a day where the wind was blowing in heavily, both offenses struggled to score.

After scoring just three runs in the series against the Guardians, the Reds offense once again struggled mightily.

Jameson Taillon tossed seven shutout innings for the Cubs. The right-hander has allowed just three runs in his last 32 innings.

The Reds offense had just four hits on the day and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

The Reds and Cubs will play on Saturday at 2:20 ET.

News and Notes

  • The Reds are 7-4 against the Cubs this season.
  • The Reds are 12-60 when they score three runs or fewer this season.
  • The Reds are 13-48 this season when they don't hit a home run.
  • The Reds have lost four straight games.

