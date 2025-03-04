Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Reds Rally Late for 5-4 Win Over Brewers

The Rally Reds!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds first base Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) and Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) stand at the top of the dugout steps in the ninth inning of a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Reds rallied late to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 at Goodyear Ballpark on Monday night.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Offense Delivers in Key Moments

The Reds manufactured runs with aggressive baserunning, including a double steal that plated the go-ahead run in the seventh. Christian Encarnacion-Strand doubled and scored, while TJ Friedl stayed hot with two hits and an RBI. Elly De La Cruz reached base three times, pushing his OPS to 2.032, and Rece Hinds chipped in with a clutch RBI single.

Pitching Settles In After Early Trouble

Nick Lodolo allowed three runs over three innings, including two solo homers, but settled down as he builds up for the season. The bullpen stepped up, with Brent Suter, Sam Moll, Joe La Sorsa and Randy Wynne combining for five strong relief innings, allowing no runs while striking out four.

Tony Santillan gave up a run and two hits in his one inning of work.

News and Notes

  • Austin Hays had an outfield assist.
  • The Reds were 4-14 with runners in scoring positions.
  • Jacob Hurtubise reached base in his only at-bat and has an OPS of 1.692
  • Elly De La Cruz is hitting .538 this spring.
  • Jacob Hurtubise and Austin Callahan each stole two bases.
  • Leo Balcazar committed his first error of the spring.

Up Next

On Tuesday, the Reds have split-squad games against the Rockies at 3:10 ET and the Dodgers ar 8:05 ET.

