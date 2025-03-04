Postgame Takeaways: Reds Rally Late for 5-4 Win Over Brewers
The Reds rallied late to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 at Goodyear Ballpark on Monday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Offense Delivers in Key Moments
The Reds manufactured runs with aggressive baserunning, including a double steal that plated the go-ahead run in the seventh. Christian Encarnacion-Strand doubled and scored, while TJ Friedl stayed hot with two hits and an RBI. Elly De La Cruz reached base three times, pushing his OPS to 2.032, and Rece Hinds chipped in with a clutch RBI single.
Pitching Settles In After Early Trouble
Nick Lodolo allowed three runs over three innings, including two solo homers, but settled down as he builds up for the season. The bullpen stepped up, with Brent Suter, Sam Moll, Joe La Sorsa and Randy Wynne combining for five strong relief innings, allowing no runs while striking out four.
Tony Santillan gave up a run and two hits in his one inning of work.
News and Notes
- Austin Hays had an outfield assist.
- The Reds were 4-14 with runners in scoring positions.
- Jacob Hurtubise reached base in his only at-bat and has an OPS of 1.692
- Elly De La Cruz is hitting .538 this spring.
- Jacob Hurtubise and Austin Callahan each stole two bases.
- Leo Balcazar committed his first error of the spring.
Up Next
On Tuesday, the Reds have split-squad games against the Rockies at 3:10 ET and the Dodgers ar 8:05 ET.
