Reds MUST Go All-In This Offseason in Quest to Build Championship Contender Around Elly De La Cruz
The Cincinnati Reds are entering a pivotal moment in their franchise’s history. With an electrifying talent like Elly De La Cruz under team control through at least the 2029 season, the Reds have a rare opportunity to capitalize on a young, dynamic core that could lead them back to the postseason. The time is now to make bold moves, whether through free agency or trades, to build a contender and aim for the franchise’s first playoff series win since 1995.
Young Core Built for Success
The Reds have assembled one of the most promising young rosters in baseball, headlined by De La Cruz. The young superstar is a once-in-a-generation talent whose combination of power, speed, and defensive versatility has already made him one of the most exciting players in the sport. However, he is far from alone in anchoring the team’s future. The Reds' core also features standout players like Matt McLain, Hunter Greene, Rhett Lowder, Nick Lodolo, Tyler Stephenson, and others not mentioned.
This group has the talent to compete now, but without additional pieces, their potential could go unrealized. Reds ownership and President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall should act swiftly to supplement this core and maximize their championship window.
Learning From the Past: The Joey Votto Era
Believe it or not, the Reds did have a small tenure during Joey Votto's prime, where the team made bold moves, such as trading for Mat Latos, which helped build one of the best rotations in baseball and a formidable postseason contender. Latos was a key part of the rotation in 2012 and 2013 when they made the playoffs and ultimately fell in the first round.
While that era didn’t produce the deep playoff run fans hoped for, the roster was undeniably set up for success.
The Time to Win is Now
Baseball’s competitive landscape is shifting, with younger, homegrown talent becoming the foundation for sustained success. The Reds have done the hard part by developing a strong nucleus. To turn this roster into a true contender, the team needs to be more aggressive than in years past.
Whether it's signing a standout free agent like Anthony Santander or Alex Bregman, or trading for an All-Star like Luis Robert Jr., the time to win is now.
Valuing Prospects While Seizing the Moment
As someone who values prospects more than most, I understand the importance of maintaining a strong farm system and cultivating homegrown talent. However, the presence of De La Cruz, one of the best players in Major League Baseball, changes the equation.
His extraordinary talent calls for an aggressive commitment to building a championship contender. The Reds can't afford to let this window of opportunity slip away. While no team wants to find itself on the wrong side of a trade like James Shields for Fernando Tatis Jr., there’s never been a better moment to take a shot.
It's Time to Win
The Reds are on the cusp of something special, and the 2025 season provides a golden opportunity to establish themselves as perennial contenders. With De La Cruz leading the way and a supporting cast brimming with potential, the Reds must capitalize. Whether through splashes in free agency or blockbuster trades, the front office needs to construct a roster that can compete with the best teams in baseball.
The time to win is now. The window is open, and it’s up to the Reds to seize it.
