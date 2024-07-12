Rotation Continues to Bring Hope, Despite Reds' Underwhelming Start to 2024
The Cincinnati Reds have had a frustrating year at the plate, filled with inconsistency.
Despite their hitting struggles, the starting rotation was a major question mark going into the season.
The questions have been answered, as the rotation has been far and away the strength of this team. Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, and Nick Lodolo have led the way.
We can see how impressive the trio has been when we look at their last six starts.
Run support has been inconsistent at best, but this staff has put the Reds in a position to win every single one of the starts in this sample size. They have combined for a 2.87 ERA over 18 starts. They are averaging 5 2/3 innings per start and are averaging slightly over a strikeout per inning.
Greene has been particularly impressive when you consider that over these six starts, he has allowed just 34 base runners, while striking out 42 batters.
The rotation has been and will seemingly continue to be the biggest reason its so hard to count the Reds out. Should this group make it to the postseason, they will be able to pitch with anyone.
