Rotation Continues to Bring Hope, Despite Reds' Underwhelming Start to 2024

The Reds' starting pitchers have carried the team this season.

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) stands at the mound before being relieved with the lead in the seventh inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Thursday, June 6, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) stands at the mound before being relieved with the lead in the seventh inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Thursday, June 6, 2024. / Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY
The Cincinnati Reds have had a frustrating year at the plate, filled with inconsistency.

Despite their hitting struggles, the starting rotation was a major question mark going into the season.

The questions have been answered, as the rotation has been far and away the strength of this team. Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, and Nick Lodolo have led the way.

We can see how impressive the trio has been when we look at their last six starts.

Run support has been inconsistent at best, but this staff has put the Reds in a position to win every single one of the starts in this sample size. They have combined for a 2.87 ERA over 18 starts. They are averaging 5 2/3 innings per start and are averaging slightly over a strikeout per inning.

Greene has been particularly impressive when you consider that over these six starts, he has allowed just 34 base runners, while striking out 42 batters.

The rotation has been and will seemingly continue to be the biggest reason its so hard to count the Reds out. Should this group make it to the postseason, they will be able to pitch with anyone.

Published
Jeff Carr

JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

