Should Cincinnati Reds Sign 31-Year-Old Outfielder Max Kepler in Free Agency?
The Reds are still looking for an outfield bat to improve their offense. Veteran Max Kepler is one free agent that will likely be in their price range.
Kepler has played 10 seasons, all for the Minnesota Twins, slashing .246/.314/.404 over that span.
In 2023, Kepler had one of the best seasons of his career, playing in 130 games and slashing .260/.332/.484 with 24 home runs. He took a step back last season, posting an OPS of .682. He only hit eight home runs in 105 games.
Kepler is an above-average fielder with 66 outs above average over his career. In 2023 and 2024, he had four outs above average, which ranked in the top half of the league both seasons.
However, as a left-handed hitter, Kepler doesn’t offer much differentiation from Jake Fraley, and he lacks Fraley’s speed on the basepaths.
Kepler has posted a wRC+ above 100 in just one of the past four seasons. While I think he’d perform solidly and could see an uptick in production at Great American Ball Park, I don’t believe he moves the needle enough. The Reds should aim for a more impactful addition to make a bigger splash.
