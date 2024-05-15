Top Performers From the Cincinnati Reds' 6-2 Win Over the Arizona Cardinals
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Tuesday night to improve to 18-24 on the season.
Here are our top performers from the victory:
Hunter Greene
Greene pitched seven innings, allowing just two runs on five hits. He only issued one walk and finished with five strikeouts. Green picked up the win (2-2) and lowered his ERA to 3.27.
Tyler Stephenson
Stephenson finished 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. He's been up-and-down this season, but he was a big part of Cincinnati's success on Tuesday night.
Will Benson
Benson hit a two-run home run to give the Reds the lead for good. He's struggled in recent days and struck out three times on Monday. This was a great way to bounce back and hopefully the homer can get him going in the right direction.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSi
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast