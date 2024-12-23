Trade Analysis: Breaking Down Cincinnati Reds Trade for Jose Trevino
The Cincinnati Reds made a trade on Friday, sending reliever Fernando Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson to the New York Yankees in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino.
This deal addresses a need for the Reds—a reliable backup catcher. However, the move has sparked debate among fans and analysts alike. Let’s break down the trade from both sides.
Cruz’s 2024 season was a tale of two halves. While his 4.86 ERA might not jump off the page, deeper metrics reveal his ceiling as a reliever. He ranked third among Major League pitchers with an impressive 37.8% strikeout rate, showcasing his ability to dominate hitters when he gets ahead in the count. His splitter is one of the best pitches in Major League Baseball.
In the early months of the season, Cruz was electric. Opponents managed a minuscule .081 batting average against him through March and April. His effectiveness continued into May, but the wheels fell off during the summer. In June, July, and August, Cruz’s performance dipped, with opponents posting OPS marks of .853, .972, and .787, respectively. Cruz did end the season with a bounce-back month in September.
While the Reds had control over Cruz for another four years, relievers of his caliber are generally replaceable. This makes his departure a calculated risk by Cincinnati’s front office.
On the other side of the deal, the Reds acquire Trevino, a catcher known for his defensive prowess. Trevino’s accolades include an All-Star appearance and a Gold Glove in 2022.
In 2024, he continued to excel defensively, ranking in the 88th percentile for blocking (with seven blocks above average) and the 95th percentile in pitch framing. For a team focused on developing a young pitching staff and improving its defense, Trevino’s skillset is perfect.
Offensively, however, Trevino’s contributions are limited. His career OPS of .637 reflects his struggles at the plate, and his 2024 OPS of .642 was only slightly better. That said, he has shown situational value against left-handed pitching, posting a career OPS of .697 in those matchups compared to .611 against righties. While his bat won’t carry the team, his defensive impact could more than make up for it.
Trevino’s arrival raises questions about Tyler Stephenson’s workload moving forward. As the Reds’ primary catcher, Stephenson has shouldered a significant burden. Trevino’s elite defense might allow Stephenson to take more off days or shift to DH on occasion, preserving his health over the course of the season.
For the Reds, this trade fills a glaring need at backup catcher while sacrificing a reliever with potential but inconsistency. Trevino’s defensive abilities align well with the Reds’ focus on pitching and defense, making him a valuable addition despite his offensive shortcomings.
Time will tell whether this move pushes the Reds closer to their playoff aspirations, but for now, it looks like a step in the right direction.
For more on the trade, watch the video below:
