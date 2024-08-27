Tyler Stephenson Might Be Ideal Running Mate Alongside Elly De La Cruz
The Cincinnati Reds may have found their best hitting threat behind Elly De La Cruz.
Tyler Stephenson has had a break year. He is the Reds' second-best hitter according to FanGraphs WAR, and he has had a master stretch of games.
In the last 28 days Stephenson’s Batting average is .321, his on-base percentage is .400, and his slugging percentage is .607. He actually has more total bases (51) than De La Cruz does over that span.
Stephenson also has an OPS+ of 119, meaning he's 19% better than the league average hitter.
This isn’t luck, either. In 2022, Stephenson put up some gaudy numbers before getting injured. Those numbers were inflated by an unsustainable Batting Average on Balls in Play. This year, his BABIP is actually below league average, meaning he’s still getting slightly unlucky.
His quality of contact is also good, averaging 90.6 MPH on his exit velocity. What’s really good, though, is his ability to square up the baseball. He does that 34% of the time, good enough for the top-three percentile in MLB.
The Reds may have found a one-two punch they can build around with De La Cruz and Stephenson.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast