Tyler Stephenson's Breakout Season: Key Improvements Powering His 2024 Success
Tyler Stephenson, the talented catcher for the Cincinnati Reds, has made significant strides in the 2024 season. His performance at the plate and behind it has been impressive, demonstrating his dedication to improving every aspect of his game and his ability to bounce back after a difficult 2023 campaign.
One of the improvements that stands out the most for Stephenson this season is his power at the plate. His Isolated Power (ISO), which measures a player's raw power and ability to hit for extra bases, has risen from .135 to an impressive .184. This increase reflects his enhanced ability to drive the ball and generate more extra-base hits, a critical asset for any middle-of-the-order hitter. Stephenson seems to be pulling the ball a little more, which can also contribute to his uptick of power.
Despite a lower batting average on balls in play (BABIP) of .282—the lowest of his career, which can be attributed to some bad luck—Stephenson's overall offensive output has been strong. His Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), a comprehensive measure of a player's offensive value relative to the league average, stands at 112. This indicates that he has been 12% better than the average hitter, underscoring his value to the Reds' lineup.
Stephenson's slash line of .245/.330/.429/.759 further highlights his balanced offensive approach and feels like it should be even higher without some of the bad luck he has run into. His ability to get on base and hit for power has made him a consistent threat, and his improved plate discipline is evident in his career-high 10.7% walk rate (BB%). This increased patience at the plate has allowed him to reach base more frequently and take advantage of scoring opportunities.
Adding to his offensive prowess, Stephenson has showcased elite power metrics, ranking in the 88th percentile for exit velocity with an average of 92.1 mph and in the 95th percentile for barrel percentage at 17.1%. He is also hitting the ball "hard" more more than almost anyone in baseball at 53.3% of the time. These figures indicate his ability to make hard contact consistently, further cementing his status as a formidable offensive force.
Defensively, Stephenson has also made notable improvements. His pitch framing—an essential skill for catchers that involves subtly moving the glove to receive pitches in a way that makes them appear more like strikes—has been much better this season. It ranks in the 79th percentile among all MLB catchers. This enhanced ability to steal strikes for his pitchers is a testament to his hard work and attention to detail.
In the offseason, Stephenson expressed his confidence and ambition, saying, "I personally think I can be one of the best catchers in baseball." His performance in 2024 is certainly backing up that statement. If he continues to develop his skills both offensively and defensively, Stephenson is well on his way to becoming one of the best catchers in the game.
Stephenson's 2024 season really shows how hard he's worked and how much talent he has. As he keeps getting better and helping the Reds, fans can definitely get excited about him being a key player for the team for many years ahead.
