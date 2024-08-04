When Will Things Change for the Cincinnati Reds?
For most of you who follow me or read my articles, you probably understand that I am generally an optimistic Reds fan who has stood up for David Bell and the Reds' front office over and over again.
I’ve tried to stay positive, finding silver linings and holding onto hope each season. However, as another year passes with the team on the brink of missing the playoffs, I’m starting to wonder: will things ever change for this storied franchise? When will we get to watch the team we love playing meaningful postseason baseball again?
Despite the promise of a young core, is it time to wonder about the true strength of the Reds' roster?
Injuries to key players like TJ Friedl and Matt McLain have hampered the team's progress, raising questions about their durability and long-term impact. The jury is still out on Christian Encarnacion-Strand, whose potential remains largely untapped, while Noelvi Marte's struggles have only added to the uncertainty.
The Reds' postseason drought is a painful reminder of the franchise's prolonged struggles. They have not won a playoff series since 1995 and haven't scored a run in a playoff series since 2012. This underscores the frustration of a fanbase that has endured decades of mediocrity.
This season, the Reds' performance in the final games of series has been particularly bad. With an 11-25 record in these crucial games, the team often appears to field a lineup filled with backups, further exacerbating their woes. This inability to close out series raises questions about the Reds' leadership: Is it a reflection of a lack of depth, or does it highlight a concerning trend with Bell's matchup-heavy lineups and his habit of resting key players in important games?
There is, however, a glimmer of hope on the horizon in the form of the Reds' pitching staff. Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, and Carson Spiers have all had great seasons, showcasing their potential to be key members of a good team. The future looks even brighter with rising prospects like Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder poised to make an impact. This young and talented group of pitchers could be the foundation upon which the Reds build their resurgence.
So, what is the path forward for the Reds? It starts with a reassessment of their young core and a commitment to building around truly impactful players. While injuries are an inevitable part of sports, the Reds must ensure they have the depth to withstand such setbacks. This means the Reds need to be aggressive in the offseason, whether that means spending money on a middle-of-the-order bat or trading some of their pitching depth for a piece that can help this team offensively.
The Reds need to instill a culture of competitiveness and resilience. With the Reds making so many head-scratching plays and consistently losing close games, it raises the question: Is Bell's leadership resonating with the team? Perhaps it is time to consider a new voice in the dugout. The Reds must find a way to succeed in 2025.
The Reds' long-suffering fans deserve better. It's not enough to have potential; that potential must translate into consistent, winning baseball. The organization needs to prove to the fans that they are committed to making this happen.
Ultimately, the Cincinnati Reds are at a crossroads. The pieces for success may be in place, but without addressing the underlying issues of injuries, depth, and lack of offense, the question will remain: when will things finally change for the Reds? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain—the clock is ticking, and patience is wearing thin.
