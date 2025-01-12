Why Anthony Santander Would Be a Perfect Fit for the Reds on a Short-Term Deal
The Reds are in a pivotal moment in their rebuild-turned-contention push. With a young core full of promise, they’re looking to bolster their lineup and address weaknesses that surfaced in the 2024 season. As reported by Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, some remaining free agents may consider short-term deals to maintain flexibility. One intriguing option for the Reds in this category is former Orioles slugger Anthony Santander.
Santander is coming off a 2024 season in which he slashed .235/.308/.506 with a 129 wRC+, 44 home runs, and 71 extra-base hits. These numbers highlight his ability to provide much-needed power to the Reds’ lineup. For a team that lacked consistent slugging from its outfielders, Santander could be the perfect addition.
Looking Back at the Reds’ Outfield Production in 2024
Last season, the Reds’ outfield struggled to produce at a high level offensively:
- Jake Fraley: .277/.330/.386, 5 HR
- Spencer Steer: .225/.319/.402, 20 HR
- TJ Friedl: .226/.310/.380, 13 HR
- Will Benson: .187/.274/.376, 14 HR
The lack of power and production from the outfield was glaring, especially for a team playing in hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park. While Steer contributed with 20 home runs, the outfield as a whole failed to provide the consistent power necessary to anchor the lineup. In fact, Elly De La Cruz led the team with just 25 home runs in 2024.
Adding a player like Santander, who hit more home runs (44) last season than the Reds’ top two outfield sluggers combined (Steer and Benson, 34), would be a game-changer. His ability to drive the ball out of the park with consistency would instantly improve the Reds' offense, providing the middle-of-the-order threat they’ve been lacking.
Why Santander Fits
1. Power Production: Santander’s power is undeniable. With 44 home runs in 2024, he has proven to be one of the most dangerous sluggers in the league. Adding his bat to the lineup would not only provide run production but also alleviate pressure on young hitters like De La Cruz and Matt McLain.
2. Short-Term Flexibility: If Santander is open to a one- or two-year deal, the Reds can address their immediate power needs without committing to a lengthy contract. This aligns with their strategy of supplementing a young, cost-controlled core with proven veterans.
3. Ballpark Fit: Great American Ball Park is one of the most hitter-friendly stadiums in baseball, especially for power hitters. Santander’s ability to pull the ball and elevate it would likely translate into even better power numbers in Cincinnati.
The Path Forward
The Reds have a bright future, but to truly compete in the NL Central and beyond, they need to address their offensive shortcomings. Signing Santander to a short-term deal would allow them to inject immediate power into their lineup without compromising their long-term flexibility.
Bringing in Santander on a short-term deal would be a strategic move to complement the Reds' young core and take another meaningful step forward in their competitive timeline.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast